Humility; James 4:6,10 — but he gives more grace. Therefore, he says: “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.”

We are grateful to see doors opening once again in our community. I rejoice that our houses of worship once again have begun to open their doors. There are special challenges for all of us trying to follow the guidelines so that we do not endanger ourselves or anyone else. Getting used to having a mask on while singing, reading and preaching without having your glasses fog up is nearly impossible. That, however, is just a small inconvenience compared to the devastation that many have gone through physically and, yes, financially.

Life has a way of turning our basket over just about the time we think we have it full. No matter how self-sufficient we may be or think we are, our mortality in a moment can face us straight on. If you have been fortunate enough not to have one of those moments, chances are before you leave planet earth you will. My concern is that we may miss what God is trying to teach us. God can do more with a broken heart then he can with a proud heart. It’s been said, “To grow tall spiritually, a man must first learn to kneel.” Let’s humble ourselves so Jesus can lift us up. Thank you, Lord, for your faithfulness. Gracemoscow.org

— Pastor Doug Christy

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.