Humility; James 4:6,10 — but he gives more grace. Therefore, he says: “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.”
We are grateful to see doors opening once again in our community. I rejoice that our houses of worship once again have begun to open their doors. There are special challenges for all of us trying to follow the guidelines so that we do not endanger ourselves or anyone else. Getting used to having a mask on while singing, reading and preaching without having your glasses fog up is nearly impossible. That, however, is just a small inconvenience compared to the devastation that many have gone through physically and, yes, financially.
Life has a way of turning our basket over just about the time we think we have it full. No matter how self-sufficient we may be or think we are, our mortality in a moment can face us straight on. If you have been fortunate enough not to have one of those moments, chances are before you leave planet earth you will. My concern is that we may miss what God is trying to teach us. God can do more with a broken heart then he can with a proud heart. It’s been said, “To grow tall spiritually, a man must first learn to kneel.” Let’s humble ourselves so Jesus can lift us up. Thank you, Lord, for your faithfulness. Gracemoscow.org
— Pastor Doug Christy