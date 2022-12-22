Mercy triumphs over judgement, Pastor Russ Rathier really gave us something to think about as he continued this Sunday to speak from the book of James. It’s all about attitude. What is our attitude towards others?
Using Chapter 2:1-13, Rathier opened our eyes to how God frowns on favoritism, which is making a practice of superficially judging others. Do you look at what people wear? How much money they have? How educated or popular or accomplished they are? Are there people whom you might treat better or worse than others?
God does not do that, and neither should we. Especially when it comes to sharing his word. We are fishers of men. We are to cast out our nets to all men, not bait our line for the ones we deem worthy. Are you worthy? No one is.
But because of God’s great mercy through the blood of Jesus Christ we have been forgiven. God looks at each of us with loving kindness and tender mercies without partiality. Should we not do the same? May we have an attitude of gratitude, not favoritism.
Join us in celebrating the birth of our Lord with a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. and a Christmas morning service at 10:30 a.m.
