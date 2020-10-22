1 Peter 5:6-7: “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon him, for he cares for you.”
Waiting is not always our best virtue, or at least not mine. Have you ever said something like: “Lord, aren’t you listening,” “I can’t take this anymore” or “if you really loved me you would do something about my circumstances?” All of us go through some distressing times. Christians are not immune to challenges, heartache or pain.
The creator of time wants to reassure us that the power that created the universe is the same power that is at work in the believer’s life. He will never leave us nor forsake us. He is always at work in our lives.
You may be a little bit like me, wishing he would hurry up with the answer to my distress prayer. That’s when I stop and remind myself, who created whom? We must humble ourselves before the almighty God. God can do more with a broken heart that he can with a prideful heart. Pride is the number one sin.
This scripture assures us if we humble ourselves before the Lord he will lift us up. One of the joys of the Christian walk is to come to the point that we realize that the creator of the cosmos knows exactly what we need. gracemoscow.org; worship is at 10:30 a.m.
— Pastor Doug Christy
