As the world stops to celebrate the birth of Jesus, we stand in awe and gratitude for the season and for the greatest Gift to all mankind. We simply are overwhelmed at the wonder of the story. All the supernatural happenings with the angels, the star, the shepherds, wise men, and the miracle of the birth itself all remind us of the incredible love He has for each of us.
And we wonder why He loves us so. The Bible tells us “we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works which God prepared in advance for us to do.” (Ephesians 2:10)
He not only is the Lover of our soul, but He has a purpose and a plan for each life and has given each of us all the gifts, talents and abilities uniquely suited for those plans. Are we using those gifts to bless and help those God has brought into our lives?
It is the time of year we give gifts; the best gifts are those of the heart that He has given to us: love, forgiveness, grace, mercy, patience, and kindness.
The greatest gift of all is love, for God is Love. He asks us to give the gift of love to one another — to love others as He has loved us.
Today’s message was given by Lincoln Sprague and taken from Ephesians 2:1-10.
Join us for our Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m., Moscow Road. Refreshments follow.
— Pastor Doug Christy and Sherry Bell