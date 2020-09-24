Romans 12:9-21: All of us have things that matter to us dearly. In this passage of scripture, the apostle Paul is identifying things that should be of the highest priority for the Christian. In verses 3-8 Paul identified some spiritual gifts available to Christians. However, it’s not the outward show that matters, but an inward state of being.
Verse 9 hits the nail on the head. Love without hypocrisy. Sometimes, Christians are poor examples of loving all the people all the time. Most people would rather see a sermon than hear one. These verses are packed full of Christian conduct.
Some say that Vermont is one of the least religious states in the United States. If this statistic is true, then truly the only Bible most Vermonters will read is observing us so-called Christians.
Maybe if we Christians started living by the book rather than using the book as a club to hit the so-called sinners into submission, people might be interested in listening to what we have to say. In this passage of scripture Paul is driving home the point — your walk speaks louder than your talk.
We as a country have lost our sense of core values. We are obsessed with what divides us rather than what unites us. I pray we will find our core values once again. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
