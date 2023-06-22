“In a relationship.” I’m sure you’ve seen these posts all over the internet. People are so excited to be in a relationship that they want the world to know. Why? Because, according to Pastor Russ Rathier, God designed us that way. We are relational beings.
Today Rathier took us to 1 John 1:1-4 to talk about just that. The whole reason Jesus Christ was born, suffered, died and was resurrected was so that we can be reconciled with God. God so loved us that he was willing to let his only son take on the punishment for our sins so that we could have the right standing with him. We can now have a relationship with our heavenly father. Quite a fitting topic for Father’s Day.
