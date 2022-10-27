Pastor Gerald Hunt preached this week about the prophet Samuel, who as a boy apprenticed to the old priest, Eli. Eli and Samuel are laying down for the night in the temple. A voice calls Samuel, who thinks it is Eli and goes to Eli three times when he is called.
Eventually, it becomes clear that he is being called by the Lord. Samuel responds, “Speak, for your servant is listening.”
Even today, God speaks to believers as he directs us in our lives. We desire to hear from God and follow him, but Hunt pointed out how, sometimes, we only hear what we want to hear from God. Samuel responded correctly: he was going to listen and to respond to his Lord regardless of the instruction. We should all eagerly strive to listen to the instruction of our Lord and respond promptly and obediently when we are instructed. How great an impact the church could have if all believers responded accordingly.
Church service is held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Weekly Bible study is Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Weekly prayer meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Waterville Church prayer meeting is on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and the women’s bible study is Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
