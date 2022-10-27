Pastor Gerald Hunt preached this week about the prophet Samuel, who as a boy apprenticed to the old priest, Eli. Eli and Samuel are laying down for the night in the temple. A voice calls Samuel, who thinks it is Eli and goes to Eli three times when he is called.

Eventually, it becomes clear that he is being called by the Lord. Samuel responds, “Speak, for your servant is listening.”

