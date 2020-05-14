Proverbs 31:30 — “Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.” In this passage of scripture, a beautiful picture is painted of a godly wife and mother. We are living in a time when we are redefining what it means to be a mother and father. The Bible tells us that we are to honor our father and our mother. There is one thing that all mankind has in common and that is we all have a mother and a father. Whether one believes in a creator or that we just evolved, we all had a mother.
Motherhood is one of the most important occupations on planet Earth. It’s been said, “No gift to your mother can ever equal her gift to you — life.” At a time when we are redefining the meaning of family, we still need the old-fashioned way to reproduce. We still need mothers and fathers. We believers are commanded to honor our father and mother and the best way to do that is to live a Christ-centered life.
Here are four good ways to do just that. In everything put Jesus first. Second, everything you do, do as unto the Lord. Third, in everything, give thanks. Fourth, in everything, magnify the cross because the sinless Savior paid our sin debt in full and gave us a home in heaven. Honor your mother by worshipping Jesus. Give her a call today. Gracemoscow.org
— Pastor Doug Christy