Pastor Russ Rathier preached this Sunday from 1 Corinthians 7:17: “Only, as the Lord has assigned to each one, as God has called each, in this manner let him walk. And so, I direct in all the churches.”
Rathier explained that God has assigned to each of us a certain vocation or calling in life. He gives us certain gifts and skills to perform in that role. When we are content in how God created us and function in this specific role, God reveals himself to us and uses us to bless others, building up a godly community, the body of Christ.
