God’s unconditional love: Ephesians 3:17 — “That Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love.”
There couldn’t be a timelier topic today than the one Paul addressed to the Ephesians. What is true love? It seems that all of us can come up with some definition of love but far too few of us are demonstrating it.
Love is caught more than it is taught. If one doesn’t make a deposit at the bank, you will have nothing to withdraw. You may have the latest hardware conceivable in your computer but without downloading an operating system you have no output. That old saying — nothing in, nothing out — still applies.
Christians are to be rooted and grounded in the love of Christ. When a person invites Jesus to be Lord and Savior of their life, God begins to reprogram them by downloading the Holy Spirit in their life. The repentant sinner will, for the first time, understand the unconditional love of God. The forgiven sinner will begin to grow in the love of God. He will find himself forgiving others that he thought he would never forgive.
The forgiven sinner begins to understand that the love of Christ goes far beyond their comprehension. The love of God reassures the believer that God is able to do far more than they could ever imagine. The love of God will endure. The love of God puts others first.
— Pastor Doug Christy