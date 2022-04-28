Last Sunday pastor Russ Rathier began our journey through the book of Galatians. Paul is writing to the mostly Jewish new believers in the churches in the Roman province of Galatia because they are in trouble. He and Barnabas established these churches on their previous journey, but false teachers had come among them teaching that faith alone was not enough for salvation, that works were also needed.
These false teachers had no basis for their teaching, and they could not say Jesus had sent them. Paul, however, goes through a lengthy introduction in this letter to establish his position in Christ and his authority through the divine revelation from God. Paul refers to himself as an apostle, one who was chosen by Jesus to represent him and his message. He says that he was not chosen by man but through Jesus Christ and the Father.
He wanted them to know that Jesus is enough because he is Christ, the Lord, and the Son. Christ is the Greek word for the Hebrew word messiah, which means anointed one or the anointed king. Jesus is the fulfillment of all the Old Testament promises about the coming king and savior.
Paul wanted them to understand that through the death and resurrection of Jesus we are not only delivered from law of sin and death but from the bondage of legalism. Jesus fulfilled the law, taking the sins of the whole world upon himself. Faith in Jesus alone is enough, and it comes straight from God and not man.
Join us and be encouraged and inspired by the word of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. More at gracemosow.org or on Facebook and YouTube.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.