“In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.”
— John 1:1
John makes it very clear that Jesus was and has always been with God. “Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.” John declares (20:31) “that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God (1:34,49), who was sent from God and always spoke the message God gave him.”
God created man to have fellowship with himself, to love him back, and live with him forever. God is holy and Adam’s sin separated mankind from God. There was no man without sin who could pay the penalty for mankind’s sin to restore that loving fellowship.
So God became a man, born of a young maiden, and they called him Jesus.
It is difficult for the mind of man to comprehend the unseen triune God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. But we can experience his reality: his love, his protection, his peace, his presence and we can receive by faith his forgiveness for our sins, and eternal life.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only beloved son, that whosoever should believe in him shall not perish but have everlasting (eternal) life. (John 3:16)
You are cordially invited to join us for our Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. Please bring friends and family and enjoy fellowship and refreshments following the service.
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
More at gracemoscow.org, 802-585-3343.
— Sherry Bell
