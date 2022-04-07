As Pastor Russ Rathier comes to the end of the study of book of Hebrews, the writer exhorts the church to obey and pray for their godly, truth-teaching spiritual leaders. Leaders who are actively living and teaching consistently the gospel of Jesus Christ, who have given their lives in service to God and are accountable to him.
The Lord wants us to submit to these God-honoring leaders in a way that does not grieve them but gives them joy as they do what God has called them to do. We are to pray for them, for they need and deserve our prayers and encouragement.
The book ends with this beautiful blessing: “May the God of peace, who through the blood of the eternal covenant brought back from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great Shepherd of the sheep, equip you with everything good for doing his will, and may He work in us what is pleasing to Him, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory for ever and ever.” (Hebrews 13-20, 21)
The covenant of peace represents the right relationship between God and his people, and it will never end. Whatever God calls his people to do he promises in his covenant to fully equip them for that purpose. What a comfort that is to all who are serving God.
With the full realization that we can do nothing without him, but in him we have everything we need for what he has called us to do for the praise and glory of his name. Jesus is the ultimate revelation of God’s love and mercy, making him worthy of our devotion and all praise. As the writer concludes, “Grace be with all of you.”
Join us and be encouraged and inspired by the word of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome at our Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.
— Sherry Bell
