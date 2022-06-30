Pastor Russ Rathier preached this Sunday from Galatian 3:15-29. Abraham was first given God’s covenant because he believed God’s promise. His belief was credited to him as righteousness. In a sense, Abraham was justified by faith.
God gave law to the Israelites several hundred years later. The law was not greater than his promise to Abraham but was given temporarily to show us our truly sinful nature. No one could perfectly keep the whole law.
The law did not bring life but revealed that we were truly dead in our sins. It pointed us to our need for a savior, preparing the way for Jesus to come. He fulfilled and kept the law perfectly, and thus was able to be the spotless lamb of God who sacrificed himself to satisfy the wrath of God for our sin.
The law was good, but it could never save. Only the covenant of grace through faith in Christ Jesus as Lord and Savior truly can. That gift has been made available to anyone who will receive it. “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery,” Galatians 5:1.
Church service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Bible study, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; prayer meeting, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.; and women’s Bible study, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
