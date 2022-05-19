Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Galatians 2: 1-10. The Apostle Paul traveled to Jerusalem to confront the circumcision group. There were false teachers that had infiltrated the early church and were saying that Gentiles had to become like Jews to be saved. Paul focused on preaching the true Gospel, which is salvation through Christ alone.
He explained how the battle in the early church of tradition versus truth is still a conflict in the today. There are those who try to add requirements to the Gospel, trending into the dangerous waters of legalism. They do not believe that the blood, death and resurrection alone is sufficient to save, but that we must also work for our salvation. Tradition is elevated to the level of the Bible, the word of God.
Paul was true to his calling from God to confront the false teachers and also meet with the apostolic leaders of the early church in Jerusalem. The leaders recognized the truth that God had revealed to Paul, validating his ministry to the Gentiles.
Rathier left us with this ponder: Are you true to the calling that God has placed on your life? What is your personal ministry that God has given you, and where do you fit in the ministry of the local body of believers, the church?
Worship is Sunday at 10 a.m.; Bible study, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m.; and women’s Bible study, 10 a.m., Thursday.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.