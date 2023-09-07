Today was a very special day for some of us. Pastor Russ Rathier spoke to us from 1John 3:4-12, showing us that sin is anything that is against the will of God. And let’s be honest, we all sin.
When we do what we want instead of what God wants, we sin. When sin is present, we cannot be in the presence of God. But sin has the power to pull us in and lead us away from God. The penalty of that sin is death.
So, is there anyone who could resist sin? Yes. Jesus Christ. He and was able to live without sinning. He was the spotless lamb that would be sacrificed for our sins. His death, burial and resurrection crushed the power of sin for us. When we accept him as Lord and Savior, our sins are washed clean, and we can now enter the presence of God.
What better way to show the world the washing away of your sins then the outward symbol of this, which is baptism. That’s what made today so special. After services we all went to Lake Elmore, where several people entered the water to dedicate or re-dedicate their lives to Christ through the formal ritual of baptism. We all celebrated as the angels in heaven rejoiced over those who have repented of their sins and gave their life to Christ. What a special day it was!
