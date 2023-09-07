Today was a very special day for some of us. Pastor Russ Rathier spoke to us from 1John 3:4-12, showing us that sin is anything that is against the will of God. And let’s be honest, we all sin.

When we do what we want instead of what God wants, we sin. When sin is present, we cannot be in the presence of God. But sin has the power to pull us in and lead us away from God. The penalty of that sin is death.

