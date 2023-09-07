Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.