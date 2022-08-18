Pastor Russ Rathier continued his sermon series in Galatians, this week preaching from Galatians 5:13-18. This passage continues in the theme of the freedom of the believer, but with caution. We are free in Christ, having been called by his abundant grace. We are to use our freedom wisely and not as an excuse to indulge in sinful behavior.
Instead, we oppose the flesh and serve others in love. To be free does not mean that we do whatever we feel like doing, including sin, but that we are free from the law and having to give in to our sinful nature.
Rathier exhorted us that we can live in liberty. The law has to do with flesh and attempting to keep our sinful nature in check. But if we are led by the spirit, as the maturing believer should increasingly be, then we “are not under the Law” (verse 18).
There is a constant conflict within the believer where our old sinful nature vies for control and sets itself against our new nature, which is led by the spirit. The spirit gives us freedom to follow Christ more fully and enables us to not give in to the temptation that is always present. As we increasingly submit to the Spirit of God living within us, we will become more like Christ.
Church service is a Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a weekly Bible study is held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., prayer meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and women’s Bible study is on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
