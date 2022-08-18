Pastor Russ Rathier continued his sermon series in Galatians, this week preaching from Galatians 5:13-18. This passage continues in the theme of the freedom of the believer, but with caution. We are free in Christ, having been called by his abundant grace. We are to use our freedom wisely and not as an excuse to indulge in sinful behavior.

Instead, we oppose the flesh and serve others in love. To be free does not mean that we do whatever we feel like doing, including sin, but that we are free from the law and having to give in to our sinful nature.

