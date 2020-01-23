The Bible, Matthew 4:4: But he answered and said, "It is written, 'Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.'" In this passage, Jesus is confronted by Satan three times. Each time Jesus responded by quoting Scripture. Since Jesus needed Scripture in his times of temptation, how much more do we?
Unfortunately, far too many Christians know very little about the Bible. We are living in a time when there is more access to the Bible and Bible translations than any time in the last 2,000 years, yet the average Christian is anemic when it comes to the word of God. It’s been said, it is good to mark your Bible but it is better to let the Bible mark you.
Here are three things that most Bible-believing churches would agree are nonnegotiable.
The first: The Bible is an inspired book. It did not come by the will of man but was given by inspiration of God by the Holy Spirit. Second, it is a religious book with the central theme being God’s redemptive purpose for mankind with the central figure being God’s sacrificial son Jesus Christ. Third, the Bible is an authoritative book. Since the author of the Bible is God himself, it is an infallible book totally trustworthy. If the Bible says it, that settles it.
We are not to change the Bible; we are to let it change us.
Gracemoscow.org; worship 10:30.
— Pastor Doug Christy