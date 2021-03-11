1 Corininthians 3, “Unity in the church,” message by Lincoln Sprague.
God calls his church to dwell in peace and unity with each other serving where he has called and equipped. One person is not greater than another; we are all on the same team.
The believers of the church in Corinth were not walking in peace or unity. Paul called them carnal, knowing the things of God yet behaving as mere men, because they were arguing about who they should follow, Apollos, Cephas or Paul.
Paul set them straight, explaining that he had laid the foundation, which is Jesus, and Apollos was building upon it. He goes on to say that he “planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God made it grow.”
It’s like when a farmer plants a seed, and waters it, he really does not make it grow. The miracle of life does that. All the farmer can do is provide the right environment for growth, and trust in the miracle of life. We do the same thing in ministering Jesus to other people.
We are called to keep our focus on him, joyfully doing what he has called and prepared in advance for us to do, not falling into the trap of comparing ourselves to others in God’s service, or arguing about who is the “one we should follow.”
Sunday service is at 11 a.m., 856 Moscow Road, Moscow. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
