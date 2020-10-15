“And the eunuch said, “See, here is water. What hinders me from being baptized?” Then Philip said, “If you believe with all your heart, you may.” And he answered, “I believe that Jesus Christ is the son of God.”
Baptism is an important part of Christian teaching across all denominational lines. However, that would probably be the only thing many of us would agree upon because our teaching on the subject varies immensely.
I personally was raised in a church that practices infant baptism by sprinkling, and in my middle teens I became born-again in a different denomination. Shortly after conversion I met the love of my life and I was immersed in that denomination. I’ve got all my bases covered. If one needs to be sprinkled or immersed in order to go to heaven, I’m in good shape.
Let me suggest four things about baptism. First, baptism has a prerequisite. Philip told the Ethiopian eunuch that you must believe with all your heart in Jesus. Salvation is the only prerequisite. Second, baptism has a mode and that is immersion.
Third, baptism has a declaration that declares one’s identity with Jesus and one’s obedience to Jesus’s command. Last, baptism has benefits. It gives an individual a sense of completion and companionship with a body of believers. Have you been baptized?
— Pastor Doug Christy
