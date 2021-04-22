What incredible love the Father has for us that the righteousness of Christ is offered to all who come to God through faith in what Jesus has done.
“He who knew no sin became our sin.” (2 Corinthians 5:14-21)
Jesus took all of our sins and guilt upon himself by his death on the cross, and the obstacle of sin between God and mankind was removed. We have only to accept by faith this amazing gift of the righteousness of Jesus and are reconciled in our relationship with God.
Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. “Old things have passed away, and all things have become new.” We no longer live for ourselves but for him who died for us and was raised again. Our “old man” is dead, and the “new man,” born of God, is given the indwelling Holy Spirit, the power of God, the third person of the Trinity.
The spirit illuminates the heart with a kind of knowing that needs no reasoned proof. It is above reason, immediate, perfectly convincing and inwardly satisfying. And the journey of knowing God truly begins. We now come boldly before the throne of Grace as a child of God, clothed in his righteousness.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m., 856 Moscow Road, Moscow. Join us and meet our new interim pastor, Russ Rathier, as we worship together and are blessed, encouraged and strengthened in the word. Masks and distancing observed. Video of service at gracemoscow.org.
— Sherry Bell
