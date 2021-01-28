James 5:13-19 identifies several types of prayers with the promise that “the prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.” What a privilege to pray!
Is anyone of you in trouble? (verse 13) The word trouble here refers to suffering evil of any kind. God is our ever-present help in time of trouble, the one who listens for our voice. He is our comforter, counselor, deliverer and good shepherd who will take us by our right hand and lead us out of the ditch.
Is anyone happy? Let him sing songs of praise and thank God for his many blessings, mercies and the beauty of his creation. It blesses God, and the singer.
Is anyone sick? (verse 14) Being sick encompasses a wide range of illnesses — sick of mind, body or spirit. Let him call for the elders of the church to pray over him and anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well. The Lord will raise him up.
Confess your sins (verse 16) to one another that you may be healed.
God has made us, not we ourselves, and he loves each of us with a love we cannot comprehend. We are his crowning creation and his loving kindness and tender mercies are available to all who love him and put their trust in him. Call on him in the hour of your need.
Sunday service, 11 a. m., Moscow Road. Masks and distancing observed.
— Lincoln Sprague
