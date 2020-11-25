We were honored to have Russ Rathier, Vermont regional Baptist coordinator, give the message this past Sunday.
It was the fourth watch of the night — just before dawn — and the disciples were all in the boat in the middle of a terrible storm. They saw Jesus walking toward them on the water and they were terrified thinking he was a ghost. But Peter recognized Jesus and said, “Lord if it’s you tell me to come to you on the water.”
“Come,” Jesus said. Peter got out of the boat, and walked on the water toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind and waves he was afraid and beginning to sink, and cried out, “Lord, save me!” Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him, and said “Why did you doubt?”
Isn’t that just like us? We think we will always trust Jesus no matter what comes, but we often find ourselves frightened and forget. We take our eyes off him and look instead at the terrible stormy circumstances all around us; our courage fails us, and we doubt.
But notice as soon as Peter called out to Jesus to save him, immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. Jesus is the same today.
When you feel like you’re drowning as life’s storms are howling all about you, like Peter, call out to Jesus. He loves you, is listening for your voice, and he will be there immediately to catch you and draw you to himself. He is our peace in every storm.
We worship Sundays at 11 a.m. Masks requirements and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
