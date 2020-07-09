Independence vs. dependence: John 8:31-36. Verse 32 declares “you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” Verse 36 states, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” Saturday, we celebrated Independence Day without most of the wonderful festivities, with the exception of the beautiful fireworks. It’s also a day to remember the saying, “Freedom isn't free.” Let’s thank God that there are men and women willing to defend freedom with their very lives, yet today. What greater sacrifice can one be willing to give than to lay down one’s life for his friends?
The Christians’ independence was declared before the foundation of the cosmos was spoken into existence, according to 1 Peter 1:20. There was a battle to be fought, in order to redeem the sin-sick souls of humanity. There would be a life that had to be given in order to gain the freedom from the grips of sin. It would not be an ordinary life. It would be God’s only son himself and not just giving his life for his friends but, giving his life for all of humanity. Unfortunately, most people are not willing to give up their independence and become totally dependent upon Jesus. We must be willing to deny self and take up our cross and follow him. Jesus requires total dependence not half-hearted loyalty. If God were to ask you, “Why should I let you into heaven?” what would you tell him? gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
