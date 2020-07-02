Who do you trust? Psalms 31:14 — But as for me, I trust in you, o Lord; I say, “You are my God.” It doesn’t take long in this journey of life for your trust factor to be stretched to the limit. If you happen to be one of those lucky ones that have never had your confidence in someone shattered, you truly are an exception. When our trust is violated, we feel like the weight of the world just landed on our heart. It’s been said, to be trusted is a greater compliment than to be loved. Too many times, we hear how someone has found the love of their life, only to learn sometime later of marital unfaithfulness, leaving the individual devastated to the core and wondering, “How will I ever trust someone again?”
The good news of the Bible is God does not love you and then leave you. He can be trusted. God is in the restoring business. He first forgives us of our sin, making us a child of God. Then, God takes our devastated hurting heart and turns it into a trusting loving heart once again. This can happen through the divine grace of God. The new believer begins to see the faithfulness and promises of God, coming alive in the depths of their heart. One of the greatest joys of the Christian walk is to be delivered from fear. The Bible says, whenever I am afraid, I will trust in you. Gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
