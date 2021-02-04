“Jesus Christ, who will sustain you to the end.” (1 Corinthians 1-17)
In spite of the enduring faithfulness of God in providing everything the church in Corinth needed for life and godliness, there was a schism. Does that sound familiar?
This church had been blessed abundantly with a solid foundation of the gospel. They were not lacking any spiritual gifts, and yet Paul had reason to be concerned. Paul sent this letter to them to point out where they had lost their focus. The congregation was being split by differing views of who was the best messenger and who they should follow.
Paul warns against the dangers of disunity in the church. Unity does not mean that believers agree all the time, but a great difference stands between a caring, concerned question and a contentious, strife-ridden comment. The enemy of our soul would like nothing more than to divide the body of Christ any way we will let him.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m. with interim pastor Lincoln Sprague.
— Sherry Bell
