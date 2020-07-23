Patience: James 5:8. “You also be patient. Establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand.”
Down through the years, I have observed that most people like to think they’re patient but, anxiety is bubbling under the surface. God started off this book talking about the importance of patience and in the last chapter talking about patience again. I think our all-knowing savior knows that most of us at times struggle with this and I’m not an exception. In this ever-changing world we live in today, God is encouraging us to establish our hearts on a firm foundation. That foundation is the Bible. The Bible for born-again believers is the anchor for our soul.
I shared five things showing how believers can be patient in an impatient world. Individuals come with broken hearts over the wrongs they have done, or the wrongs done to them, to find compassion and mercy offered freely to the repentant heart. Many come to the Lord with a wheelbarrow full of broken promises. They are wonderfully surprised to discover that Jesus keeps his promises forever. This isn’t based upon our performance, but based on what he did on the cross. Jesus keeps his word. The Bible is full of promises for the believer. Believers discover that God is always at work in their lives. He does not love us and leave us. Believers discover heaven is a prepared place for prepared people. Believers discover Jesus is coming back to get us. Gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.