Be different! That's the point Pastor Russ Rathier put out there to us this week.
“Why all the conflict? It should not be!” He was quoting from the book of James, chapter 4. In verses 1-6, he points out to us that conflict comes from uncontrolled and unfulfilled earthly desires. Conflict within ourselves, conflict with each other and conflict with God. This is not how God wants us to live. 1 Corinthians 7:17 tells us to live the life that God has assigned for us. That is not a life of bitterness, resentment, jealousy, or covetousness brought about by desiring the things of this world. We need to show the world we are different. Because we are different. We desire Jesus. We want what He wants. Our desire is to live that life that He assigned us. We were chosen by God to be lights in this dark world and if we choose the dark things of this world how brightly will we shine? So, guys, it’s time to shine for Jesus. Put off those worldly desires that pit you against yourself, others and, most of all, God. Choose to live for Jesus. Choose to be different. We welcome all to join us for Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. and Women’s Bible study Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
