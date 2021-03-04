What is the church, message by Russ Rathier, Northeast Bible Church. (Acts 2)
Acts was written by Luke, who goes right to the heart of the creation and purpose of the body of believers who make up the church. The church was given the commission to tell the world the good news.
What is the good news? It is the news of our redemption from the power of sin and from the enemy of our soul, Satan. God is holy and the stain of our sin separates us from our relationship with God and eternal life in heaven.
Through the sacrifice of Jesus, who willingly gave his life on the cross to pay our sin debt, the way of salvation is open to all who believe.
How do we spread the good news? We need help from the Holy Spirit. Luke clearly describes the spirit’s empowering of the first church.
The good needs brings deliverance from the hopelessness of life without God.
We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, and the primary work is the spreading of the gospel, that we may lead others to everlasting life.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m., 856 Moscow Road, Moscow. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
