Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this week from Hebrews 8: 1-6. He focused on some of the attributes of Christ as he enacted the new covenant. This covenant is superior to the law, which was good, but incomplete. Jesus did not abolish the law, but he came to fulfill it.
The passage points out the moral perfection of Christ, who is a superior high priest to the Levitical priests who performed the sacrifices of the old law. The earthly priests had to offer sacrifices for themselves and the people, because both were guilty of sin. Jesus, being sinless, only had to offer a sacrifice for the people, so he became the sacrifice, the lamb of God. Through his finished work on the cross and the empty tomb, Jesus paid the penalty for our sins and conquered both sin and death. In this he offers us his gift of salvation on behalf of our Father, who loves us. As Rathier pointed out, we cannot earn salvation; it is a gift. With a humble and contrite heart, we receive it gratefully.
Presently, Jesus is enthroned at the right hand of God, having received the exultation that is his due as Lord and Savior. There he continually intercedes on our behalf. We are blessed to have a high priest who loves each of us personally. It is up to the individual to choose whether to accept Jesus or not.
The sermon can be viewed at youtu.be/dfHpiR_ml-c.
— Christopher Mann
