The triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem was the event that announced Jesus as the Messiah and the people proclaimed him with shouts of “Hosanna! Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!”
Jesus did not enter Jerusalem as a conquering king, riding a warhorse, but on a donkey, a symbol of service, suffering, peace and humility.
“Rejoice greatly, O Daughter of Zion! Shout, Daughter of Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and having salvation, gentle and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” (Zachariah 9:9)
The Pharisees were aware of the many Old Testament prophecies of the Messiah (Isaiah 42:1; 61:1-2; Psalm 16, 22, Daniel 9, etc.) but even so, they objected to the joyous praise and celebration acknowledging Jesus as the Messiah, and they said to Jesus, “Teacher, rebuke your disciples!”
The Pharisees believed the Messiah would come to deliver Israel from their Roman masters. Most of the people in the crowd that day felt the same way. They wanted to make Jesus king so he would deliver them from oppression, and they completely overlooked his spiritual role as the deliverer from sin and Satan. But there were some who understood Jesus as the Messiah, the anointed one, the Son of God.
Are you part of those today who believe Jesus is the Messiah, who by his willing sacrifice covered all our sins, restoring our relationship with God? Have you received this gift of salvation? Is he your king who you serve, proclaim and praise? Has Jesus made a triumphal entry into your heart? If not, “Behold, today is the day of salvation.”
Join us and be encouraged and inspired by the word of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. We hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. Join the fun at 856 Moscow Road.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.