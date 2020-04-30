Ephesians 2:4 “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us.” Mercy is one of those words that is much easier to talk about than to demonstrate. We should choose Jesus as our example of demonstrating mercy. Mercy is not giving someone what they deserve but giving them what they don’t deserve. When someone has wronged you deeply or hurt you physically, our tendency might be to try to get even. Depending upon how egregious the offense, you will find onlookers more than willing to encourage you not to let this offense go unchallenged. It’s been said, we hand folks over to God’s mercy and show none ourselves.
You may have heard someone say or you may have said, “That’s just the way I am,” thinking that your behavior should be excused. The bottom line for every believer is to be like Jesus. Our life is to reflect his great love for us on the cross. Jesus offers mercy when we deserve just the opposite. Mercy imitates God and disappoints Satan.
We need to be demonstrating the mercy of God. There are hurting people all around us. We as a country will be facing extraordinary times ahead. People need to hear of the loving mercy of God and then see mercy demonstrated by the way we interact with each other. Jesus put it something like this, owe no one anything but love. Let us show mercy by loving others. Gracemoscow.org
— Pastor Doug Christy