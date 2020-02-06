Fault Finders: Mark 7:2— “Now when they saw some of his disciples eat bread with defiled, that is, with unwashed hands, they found fault.” In this passage once again, Jesus is confronted by his so-called fault finders.
Just because someone makes an accusation does not mean that it is true and this was certainly true of Jesus. He came to fulfill the law, not to break it. Jesus was the only sinless person ever to walk on planet Earth, after the fall of Adam in the Garden of Eden. Jesus was the sinless Lamb of God that came to take away the penalty of sin by dying on the cross in our place.
It’s been said that the faults of others are like headlights of an approaching car — they always seem more glaring than our own. When I was growing up, you could always tell which cowboy was the good guy because he always wore the white hat.
We are living in confusing times. Everyone is claiming to be wearing the white hat. Jesus said to his fault finders you honor me with your lips, but your heart is far from me. Herein lies mankind’s greatest problem. We have a heart problem.
Jeremiah said the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; who can know it? David said create in me a clean heart, O God. The catastrophic problems we are facing in our society today will not change by pointing fingers, but by repentful hearts.
Gracemoscow.org; worship 10:30.
— Pastor Doug Christy