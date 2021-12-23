Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this week from Hebrews 2:8-20. In this passage, angels appear to shepherds and explain that the birth of the Savior is in a manger’s stable. Once they find Jesus, Mary and Joseph they spread the good news and glorify God.
Rathier pointed out how shepherds were not respected or trusted. Their testimony was not even accepted in court. Yet God chose to reveal the news of the birth of the Messiah to shepherds instead of the elites of society. This shows how God’s salvation is for everyone, and not just for the privileged.
Jesus can identify with the lowly. He was born in the humblest of circumstances, a dirty stable. He is the king of kings but was born in poverty and obscurity. His mission was to die for the sins of the world.
As the shepherds did, we must receive the good news of the Gospel, act upon it, share it and give praise to God for his love and goodness.
Have a Merry Christmas as we celebrate the birth of the Lord and Savior of the world!
Join us this Friday for our Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.