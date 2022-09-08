Pastor Russ Rathier preached on Sunday from Galatians 5:19-26. This passage focuses on the difference between the acts of the sinful nature and the fruit of the Holy Spirit.

The sinful nature results in such deeds as sensual sin, idolatry, relational sin and social sin, which is committed in the company of others. People who intentionally live in this kind of active rebellion against God will not have any part in his eternal kingdom.

