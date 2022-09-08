Pastor Russ Rathier preached on Sunday from Galatians 5:19-26. This passage focuses on the difference between the acts of the sinful nature and the fruit of the Holy Spirit.
The sinful nature results in such deeds as sensual sin, idolatry, relational sin and social sin, which is committed in the company of others. People who intentionally live in this kind of active rebellion against God will not have any part in his eternal kingdom.
The fruit of the spirit is the result of the Holy Spirit living in us after we are saved. It comes from God; we cannot manufacture it. As we continue to grow and mature as a believer and allow the Holy Spirit to increasingly lead us and have control of our lives, the fruit that he produces in us will become greater and more abundant.
This fruit is “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” (Galatians 5:22)
Being in Christ, we are to crucify our fleshly desires daily. We may fall and sin, but we repent and ask forgiveness and keep going. We learn daily to live and walk in the spirit, allowing him to change us as we go through life. In this way, we can become overcomers, because our Lord who lives in us has overcome the world.
Join us for Sunday service, 10:30 a.m.; weekly Bible study, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m; Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday women’s Bible study at 10:30 a.m.
