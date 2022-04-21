On Easter Sunday Pastor Russ Rathier helped us understand the significance of the resurrection of Jesus. Why was the resurrection of Jesus necessary and for our good? Wasn’t the payment of our sin debt on the cross enough?
The last words of Jesus on the cross were “It is finished.” His work on Earth had come to an end; his death indeed paid the penalty for the sins and guilt of all who would believe and receive, and the relationship between man and God could be restored.
However, the resurrection was necessary for the Holy Spirit to come and indwell those who would receive salvation. As John 16:7 says, “Nevertheless I tell you the truth; it is to your good/advantage that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.”
Because the Holy Spirit lives within us, we are never alone. We have his peace, his presence, his wisdom, his joy, his love, and his power over the enemy of our soul. He has promised to never leave us nor forsake us. Jesus conquered sin and death by his death and resurrection. We now have eternal life and are delivered from the fear of death.
Because he lives, he is now at the right hand of the father and ever lives to make intercession for us — each of us individually. He is preparing a place in heaven for each believer, he has empowered us to live victoriously in this world and he has given us everything we need for life and godliness. It is indeed for our good that he was resurrected and lives. There is reason we celebrate his resurrection with joyful hallelujahs and grateful hearts.
Join us and be encouraged and inspired by the word of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Find out more at gracemosow.org and on Facebook and YouTube.
— Sherry Bell
