“The Promised Rest,” Hebrews 4:1-11: What is the promised rest referred to in this portion of scripture? It is God’s rest.
The writer is comparing the present unbelief in the church with the unbelief of the Israelites when they did not trust God’s promise of rest after their deliverance from their bondage in Egypt.
They experienced the reality and mighty power of God: his patience, love and provision and they heard about his loving promise of rest, but they did not profit from hearing it because they did not truly believe it. They doubted God. Because of their unbelief and disobedience, they did not enter into the rest of what God promised and wanted for them.
Are we any different from the Israelites today? We hear the good news of God’s mercy, grace, forgiveness, salvation, love and the promise of God’s rest — in heaven. Do we believe him? Are we trusting in his promises?
“The life of a believer is a day-by-day, hour-by-hour trust in the promises of God to help us and guide us and take care of us and forgive us and bring us into a future of holiness and joy that will satisfy our hearts infinitely more than if we forsake him and put our trust in ourselves or in the promises of this world. And that day-by-day, hour-by-hour trust in God’s promises is not automatic. It is the result of daily diligence and it’s the result of proper fear; the fearful danger of unbelief.”
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Our annual church picnic, July 25, immediately following service, is a great time to meet or reconnect. More at gracemoscow.org.
— Sherry Bell
