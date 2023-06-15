Wow, what a blessing it was this morning to have two young men from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland come to bring us a powerful and dynamic message on Our Ministry of Reconciliation!
While Ensign Blake Rowland USN spoke with our youth, Ensign Jacob Tyler USN delivered a message that all believers need to hear! When we were reconciled to God through Jesus Christ who died and was resurrected for the forgiveness of our sins, we were immediately given a Ministry of Reconciliation.
So, what does that mean? It means, in the same way someone introduced you to Jesus, it is your turn to go out there and introduce Jesus to others. Key word being “go!” That was a direct order from God in Acts 26:17-18! “Go! And open their eyes!”
The sad truth is that only two percent of practicing Christians share the Gospel with others. And a great percentage of those who do, preach the fires of hell, not the love of Jesus! Yes, hell is real. But people need to know they can be saved. They can be forgiven! And they are loved! Jesus loved them enough to die for them so they don’t have to go to hell.
Ensign Jacob spoke from 2 Corinthians 5:17-21 in hopes of changing that percentage. How many people hold back because they feel they don’t know enough? Well, as Jacob said, it’s not how much you know but who you know. If you know Jesus, then start introducing Him to everyone!
Then he asked an interesting question. “If you got paid $1,000 for each person you shared the Gospel with, how many people would you go and tell?”
Well, we serve God, not money (Matthew 6:24), and the reward of knowing Christ is far greater than any amount of dollars. Why wouldn’t you want to share salvation with everybody? If people were partying and having a good time inside a building that was on fire would you leave them there to enjoy themselves, or would you run in and drag them out to safety?
The world is on fire! And we need to start dragging people out from the danger! Ensign Jacob’s message was so power-packed that I could not possibly cover it all in this small essay, so I will encourage you to see it in full on our website: www.gracemoscow.org. It is life changing for believers and non-believers alike!
We are so grateful and blessed to know that these two obedient and powerful evangelists are serving God while serving in our United States Navy!
