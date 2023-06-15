Wow, what a blessing it was this morning to have two young men from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland come to bring us a powerful and dynamic message on Our Ministry of Reconciliation!

While Ensign Blake Rowland USN spoke with our youth, Ensign Jacob Tyler USN delivered a message that all believers need to hear! When we were reconciled to God through Jesus Christ who died and was resurrected for the forgiveness of our sins, we were immediately given a Ministry of Reconciliation.

