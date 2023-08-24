Pastor Russ Rathier continued his journey through First John today with a warning: “Children, Beware!”
The passages in 1 John 2:18-27 warn us that lies are what we should be aware of. There is no shortage of false preachers and teachers out there. False teachings and doctrines are everywhere. As Rathier explained, a lie is still a lie no matter how sincerely it is presented. Half-truths and twisted truths are still lies.
So, how do we know what’s true? As disciples of Christ, we must know Christ. We must know his word, his teachings, and his ways. But to reassure you further, God has anointed us with his Holy Spirit that will teach and guide us in truth and even convict us when we are being deceived by those lies.
The world uses cunning and convincing lies to get us to serve it, but we live to serve God. Beware of those lies, they will always lead you away from God. They always lead to destruction. What is not of God is against God.
We do not each have our own truth. There is one truth: Jesus Christ. He is truth. His words are truth. His ways are truth. His teachings are truth. To quote the Apostle Paul, “Let God be true, and every human being a liar. As it is written: So that you may be proved right when you speak and prevail when you judge.” (Romans 3:4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.