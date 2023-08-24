Pastor Russ Rathier continued his journey through First John today with a warning: “Children, Beware!”

The passages in 1 John 2:18-27 warn us that lies are what we should be aware of. There is no shortage of false preachers and teachers out there. False teachings and doctrines are everywhere. As Rathier explained, a lie is still a lie no matter how sincerely it is presented. Half-truths and twisted truths are still lies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.