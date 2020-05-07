Prayer Matthew 7:7 “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” Prayer is the most neglected privilege of the Christian faith. In every church I have pastored or attended, the weekly prayer meeting will be the least attended service of the week. Could it be that we have exchanged the power of prayer for the persuasion of the performance? Could it be that most of what we do on any given Sunday could be done in the power of the flesh rather than by the Spirit of God? We fool ourselves into thinking that God is pleased with the ritual that I have just performed.
In this passage of Scripture, Jesus is teaching about persistence in prayer. However, Jesus is not teaching that he is a genie in the bottle and that whatever you want, it’s yours for the asking. It’s been said, “Don’t ask God for what you think is good; ask him for what he thinks is good for you.” Here are some principles that must be a part of our prayer life. We need to stay plugged in to the power source and that power source is Jesus. Prayer must have a direction. All religions have some type of prayer or meditation. Christians pray to Jesus who was killed for our sins and rose from the dead on the third day. Be persistent, the creator of the universe will answer. gracemoscow.org
— Pastor Doug Christy