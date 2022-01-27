“A faith that hasn’t been tested cannot be trusted.”
— Adrian Rogers
Pastor Russ Rathier this week preached from Hebrews 11:1-7. He pointed out that it is often said in the world that seeing is believing. With God, it is reversed. Believe and you will see. This is the idea of faith.
Rathier said faith is not blind. There is evidence of God at work all around, both in creation, in our personal lives and the testimonies of others. There is also literal historical evidence from secular sources outside the Bible describing the life of Jesus Christ and other biblical events, like the earthquake and the curtain in the temple tearing when Christ died on the cross.
This evidence gives us a confident assurance that God is who he says he is, and that Jesus is his son. The faith we have in God and his promises is certain. It is an “I know so” faith, not an “I hope so” faith.
We learned in this passage about how their faith resulted in Abel being considered righteous, Enoch being taken to heaven and never experiencing death, and how Noah believed God and built an ark to prepare for the coming flood. Without faith it is impossible to please God. We must take God at his word, that he rewards those who diligently seek him.
A video of the sermon can be seen at youtu.be/-JTuFAOpvZQ.
— Christopher Mann
