When reading Scripture, Jesus wants us to do these three things: observe, know and accept. Today, Pastor Derek Howard, visiting from Talmo Baptist Church in Talmo, Ga., showed us an example of this using Luke 8:40-51.
Jesus is on his way to minister to Jairus’ daughter who is very sick. He is being pressed on all sides by the people and is interrupted when a woman seeking healing touches his robe, and then again when Jairus’ servants come to deliver the news that his daughter had died.
In these passages we observe that Jesus doesn’t let stress distract him from his purpose. He remains focused. Opportunity to minister to people doesn’t always come at the most opportune times. But as followers of Jesus, we must remain focused and not let the stresses around us distract us from our ministering. Like Jesus, we must be concerned more about others than ourselves. Jesus could do that because He knew who He was and what He could do.
Do you know who Jesus is and what he can do? Like Jesus, we cannot look at people or situations in the temporal, earthy perspective. Jesus is spiritual and so we must know the things of the spirit. We must know who Jesus is and what he can do.
But knowing isn’t enough. We must accept that Jesus is Lord over all things. Have you accepted that he has all power and dominion and through faith is able to do all things? As we see in this story, both Jairus and the woman with the issue of blood were told to have faith. In doing so, Jesus was able to heal the woman and even raise the young girl from the dead.
Victory over sickness, sin and even death can only be found in Jesus. Observe his ways, know who he is and what he can do, and accept that he is Lord over you, your situation and over all things.
