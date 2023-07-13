When reading Scripture, Jesus wants us to do these three things: observe, know and accept. Today, Pastor Derek Howard, visiting from Talmo Baptist Church in Talmo, Ga., showed us an example of this using Luke 8:40-51.

Jesus is on his way to minister to Jairus’ daughter who is very sick. He is being pressed on all sides by the people and is interrupted when a woman seeking healing touches his robe, and then again when Jairus’ servants come to deliver the news that his daughter had died.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.