Associate pastor Gerald Hunt preached on Sunday from Revelation, chapters 4 and 5. The Apostle John had a vision of what would take place in the end of this age. John sees the Throne of God, which is a wondrous sight to behold.

Around the throne are 24 elders and four angelic creatures who are continuously worshipping the Lord who sits on the throne. He is holding a sealed scroll that describes future events to come. John weeps because there is no one in all creation worthy to open the scroll, until an angel informs him of the Lion of Judah (Jesus Christ), who is worthy.

