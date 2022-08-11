Associate pastor Gerald Hunt preached on Sunday from Revelation, chapters 4 and 5. The Apostle John had a vision of what would take place in the end of this age. John sees the Throne of God, which is a wondrous sight to behold.
Around the throne are 24 elders and four angelic creatures who are continuously worshipping the Lord who sits on the throne. He is holding a sealed scroll that describes future events to come. John weeps because there is no one in all creation worthy to open the scroll, until an angel informs him of the Lion of Judah (Jesus Christ), who is worthy.
Jesus, the Lamb who was slain, is worthy because he has overcome death and sin, and thus takes the scroll from the Father. Then the four living creatures, the 24 elders, and an uncountable number of the heavenly host worship the Risen Christ, who is worthy to open the scroll.
Hunt pointed out how at least one member of every tribe, tongue and people group will one day be around the throne to worship our Lord. This should encourage us to enthusiastically share the good news that heaven has been opened to all who will receive Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and that no one has to go to hell. The choice is up to them.
Join us for Sunday service, 10:30 a.m., weekly Tuesday Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday women’s Bible study at 10:30 a.m.
