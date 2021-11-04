“He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose.”
— Jim Elliot
Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this week from Hebrews 9:1-14. This passage focuses on how the earthly temple in Jerusalem was but an imitation of the real temple that is in heaven. Likewise, the offerings and sacrifices the Levitical priests offered annually for the sins of the people were a precursor to Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, offering himself in our place.
Rathier spoke of the “scapegoat.” The sins that the people of Israel had committed were transferred to the yearly sacrificed scapegoat, thus taking away their sins. However, this and the other sacrifices that were regularly made could not cleanse the consciences of the worshippers.
Jesus, by his sacrifice of himself on the cross, performed the same function as the scapegoat of the old covenant. Only he can take all our guilt, sins and shame and have it transferred to himself. Out of God’s love for us, Jesus paid our price on the cross, becoming the perfect sacrifice to pay for our sin once and for all.
Having conquered death through his resurrection and ascension, Jesus wants each of us to come to him individually so he can freely forgive us of all of our sin and give us eternal life.
The sermon can be viewed at youtu.be/MLFdifAcUOE.
Join us Nov. 7 after service for our monthly potluck — the first Sunday of every month.
— Christopher Mann
