This week’s sermon, “God Uses Ordinary People,” by associate pastor Gerald Hunt was taken from Acts 13.

The believers in the early church at Antioch were the first to be known as Christians. They were a gathering of ordinary and unnamed people who heard, repented, believed and received the Gospel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.