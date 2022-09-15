This week’s sermon, “God Uses Ordinary People,” by associate pastor Gerald Hunt was taken from Acts 13.
The believers in the early church at Antioch were the first to be known as Christians. They were a gathering of ordinary and unnamed people who heard, repented, believed and received the Gospel.
Jesus by his death paid the penalty for all our sins, removed the barrier of sin between mankind and God, and imparted his righteousness, and gave us the indwelling Holy Spirit, who is the power of God. And he was raised from the dead and ever lives to make intercession for us.
They had only the basics: the Holy Spirit to guide and empower them, prayer and the word of God. They shared the accounts of what they saw and what they personally experienced. Like all the other ordinary people at that time who received salvation, they were persecuted and scattered, and thereby spreading the gospel throughout the known world. Through persecution the church grows and advances.
God’s desire is that none should perish but all come to the saving knowledge of Jesus because he loves us all. Before Jesus returned to the Father, he instructed the disciples to “go and make disciples of all nations.”
Jesus prayed, “As you have sent me into the world even so I have sent them into the world” to bring salvation to lost men and women. That has always been the mission of the church, and he has always used “ordinary people.”
