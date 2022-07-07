Join us on Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moscow Recreation Park for a summer celebration. It’s a great time to reconnect with other members of the community and enjoy this beautiful place we call home. There will be plenty of food and family-friendly activities for all.
On Sunday, July 17, at 4 p.m. on the Waterville town green in Waterville we will hold a church gathering. Please join us for free food, fellowship, music and worship. All are welcome.
Our regular church service is on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We will hold a weekly Bible study on Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., a prayer meeting on Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and a women’s Bible study on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
More at gracemoscow.org or 802-585-3343.
— Christopher Mann
