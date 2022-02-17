“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” (Hebrews 12:1)
The “great cloud of witnesses” are those heroes of faith who have gone before us and encourage us by their lives. Their stories are examples of God’s faithfulness and tell us how he used them in mighty ways. By studying the lives of these great men and women of faith in the Old Testament, as well as those we have personally known, we see their steadfast faith, courage, perseverance and their victories.
Their lives give us courage in our daily struggles, trials, tribulations and “the sin that so easily entangles us” — the race.
“Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him endured the cross.” (Hebrews 12:2)
So, we also do not grow weary and lose heart, but continue by the power of the Holy Spirit to steadfastly persevere, knowing the reality and goodness of God, his great love for us and the joy that is set before us — our heavenly home. For God has provided everything we need for our life journey, including encouragement from the great cloud of witnesses.
Join us for Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday night Bible Study at 6:30 p.m., prayer meeting on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., and women’s Bible study Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
— Sherry Bell
