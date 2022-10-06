“For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ all will be made alive.”
— 1 Corinthians 15:22
Pastor Russ Rathier preached the Gospel message Sunday from 1 Corinthians 15:22.
Man had an initially perfect relationship with God in the Garden of Eden, but Adam and Eve were deceived by the devil and ate of the fruit they were instructed not to, which was the first sin.
This severed their relationship with God and resulted in their banishment from the garden and from the presence of the Father. This sin nature was then passed on to every subsequent generation, that no man is born good, but is instead sinful, separated from God.
But God, in his grace, sent his son to rescue us from our sin, taking our sin upon himself on the cross. Having now been raised, he is only way to be saved. Rathier described how it is like walking your life in a certain direction, until you meet Jesus and are saved.
You then make a U-turn and start following him in the right direction. As he explained, there are many ways to Jesus, but only one way to God, and that is through Jesus. Each person will one day meet Jesus. Will you meet Jesus as your savior, or as your judge?
Come us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting 6:30 p.m., Tuesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. and women’s Bible study Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information at gracemoscow.org.
— Christopher Mann
