“Bearing fruit,” Hebrews 6: Living in beautiful Lamoille Valley we see on every side the fruitfulness that comes from good, well-watered soil. We enjoy the view, but it is the farmer who receives the blessing of the harvest. In this chapter, the writer of Hebrews makes the comparison of the fruitfulness of a good farmer and the fruitfulness of the life of a believer.
As every gardener knows, it’s the condition of the soil that matters. We need and desire well-watered and good soil full of nutrients. A good farmer is diligent, hard-working, persevering, patient and committed through thick and thin, because his hope is in a good harvest.
The believer desires a good harvest in his life too — one of fruitfulness. To that end the qualities of the good farmer are needed. What is being put into the soil of our lives? We ask ourselves: are we producing thorns and thistles or good fruit? Are we inputting the word of God, relying on the spirit of God in faith, and being watered by the encouragement of other believers?
Are we blessing others with the blessings we have received? Are we making an impact in the lives of others for eternal good? Are we using the gifts God has given us?
May the spirit of God who indwells every believer help us be willing, preserving, patient and faithful so that we may bear much fruit for his purpose for us and for his glory.
You are welcome to join us for a new and exciting Bible study beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 856 Moscow Road. “Lessons from the Upper Room” reveals the loving heart of Jesus in his final hours, featuring Dr. Sinclair Ferguson, facilitated by Ken Rapp. Refreshments.
Sunday Service is at 10:30 a.m. Need prayer? Prayer team standing by at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.