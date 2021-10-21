What is the new covenant? We first must know about the old covenant to understand the new covenant. (Hebrews 8)
The old covenant was the one God gave to Moses on Mt. Sinai — the Ten Commandments. The goal of the old covenant was for us to discover sin, condemn it, offer sacrifices for it and make the way for the new covenant. The old covenant sought to regulate the actions of man through external law. The new covenant works through the mind and heart.
The old covenant required the high Priest to make continual sacrifices for the sins of the people. In the new covenant, Jesus was himself the sacrifice for all mankind’s sins, once and for all, making the old covenant obsolete.
We now have the barrier of our sins removed through the sacrifice of Jesus; we can now have an intimate love relationship with the God of the universe. The law is now written on our minds and hearts by the spirit of God, not on stone, and we are now motivated by the love God shed abroad in our hearts, not the fear of the law.
The new covenant declares the love, grace and mercy of God and through repentance, the remission of sins and eternal life.
We are so blessed and grateful to have Russ Rathier, a gifted preacher/teacher, as our new pastor — we think you would love him too. Join us for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. And you don’t want to miss our exciting new Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the church. Women’s Bible study is held Thursdays at the church from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
— Sherry Bell
